Huge traffic jams following M1 crash between Leeds and Wakefield this afternoon
Motorway Cameras have released images from this afternoon’s M1 crash between Wakefield and Leeds.
Traffic jams continue following a crash on the M1 Southband between leeds and Wakefield this afternoon.
Two lanes were closed forcing cars to queue for six miles.
Six cars were involved in the collision on the M1 Southbound from J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse) to J41 A650 (Carrgate) with congestion to the M621 J3 (City Centre) and the M62 in both directions as people tried to join the M1.
Now, photos of the traffic jams crash have been released on the official Motorway Camera’s website.
Normal traffic conditions expected to return between 19:00 and 19:15.