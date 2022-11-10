Traffic is finally beginning to move following this afternoon's crash.

Traffic jams continue following a crash on the M1 Southband between leeds and Wakefield this afternoon.

Two lanes were closed forcing cars to queue for six miles.

Six cars were involved in the collision on the M1 Southbound from J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse) to J41 A650 (Carrgate) with congestion to the M621 J3 (City Centre) and the M62 in both directions as people tried to join the M1.

Two lanes were closed leading to traffic queuing for six miles following the crash.

Now, photos of the traffic jams crash have been released on the official Motorway Camera’s website.