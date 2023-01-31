Live: Serious crash at junction 39 shuts M1 motorway in both directions

Motorways were closed in both directions between J39 and J40 near Wakefield due to a serious collision

The M1 has been reopened following a serious incident that led to the motorway being closed.

The major motorway was sealed off between junction 40 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and Junction 40 to A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) with West Yorkshire Police in attendence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is said to have occurred around 10am this morning.

National Highways released the following statement, it said: "The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J39 and J40 (near Wakefield) due to a collision.

"Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."

National Highways have shared that regular traffic has resumed with no residual delays.

UPDATE:

West Yorkshire Police have spoken on the incident, sharing: “Emergency services were called to junction 40 of the M1 southbound today to a report of a collision involving three HGV’s.