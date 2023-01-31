News you can trust since 1852
Live: Serious crash at junction 39 shuts M1 motorway in both directions

Junction 39 has reopened following a serious crash on the M1 that led to the full closure of roads northbound and southbound.

By Kara McKune
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Motorways were closed in both directions between J39 and J40 near Wakefield due to a serious collision
The M1 has been reopened following a serious incident that led to the motorway being closed.

The major motorway was sealed off between junction 40 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and Junction 40 to A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) with West Yorkshire Police in attendence.

The incident is said to have occurred around 10am this morning.

National Highways released the following statement, it said: "The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J39 and J40 (near Wakefield) due to a collision.

"Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."

National Highways have shared that regular traffic has resumed with no residual delays.

UPDATE:

West Yorkshire Police have spoken on the incident, sharing: “Emergency services were called to junction 40 of the M1 southbound today to a report of a collision involving three HGV’s.

"A passenger was found to be in a serious condition in one of the HGVs and was given emergency treatment.”

