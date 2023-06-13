News you can trust since 1852
Long delays and queues for four miles on M62 due to crash involving a van and a motorbike – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Tuesday, June 13.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 07:27 BST

Incidents

M62 – Long delays, one lane blocked and queueing traffic for four miles due to crash, a van and a motorbike involved on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Lane three (of three) is blocked.

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards BrighouseM62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse
A1 – Slow traffic on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of three minutes on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A162 and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph

