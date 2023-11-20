Long delays as two lanes on M62 CLOSED between J27 and J26 due to a multi vehicle collision
Commuters are seeing long delays on the M62 following a multi vehicle collision this morning (Monday).
Two lanes are closed between junctions 27 and 26 westbound with delays of 50 minutes above normal travel time.
Slow moving traffic has also been reported eastbound.
National Highways has said: “2 (of 4) lanes remain CLOSED on the #M62 westbound between J27 and J26 near #Birstall due to a multi vehicle collision.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 50 mins above normal travel time.”