M62 closure: All lanes reopen on M62 between Wakefield and Castleford following damaged bridge joint

The M62 was closed westbound between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield) due to a snapped bridge joint over the River Calder.

The structure was inspected and specialist resources and contractors were arranged for emergency repairs.

Despite the reopening, congestion continues building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.

The motorway between leeds and Wakefield has closed.

A statement said: “All lanes are now open on the #M62 in #WestYorkshire westbound between J31 (#Castleford) and J30 (#Wakefield).

“Works on the damaged bridge joint are now complete.

"Delays of approx. 20 minutes; 3 miles of congestion remain on the approach.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayYORKS.

For urgent real-time assistance, National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 1235000.

A diversion route is in place for motorists, which is as follows:

Vehicles below 15'9" (4.8m) tall are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and join the A655

Continue for 1 mile until the roundabout with the A639

Join the A639 and continue for 3 miles until the roundabout with the A642

Join the A642 and continue for 1 mile to then re-join the M62 westbound at J30

Vehicles above 15'9" (4.8) tall are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and take the 4th exit at the roundabout onto the A655

Continue to the next roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the M62 eastbound and continue to the M62/A1M interchange

Join the A1M northbound and continue for 5 miles to M42

Exit the A1M and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A63

Continue on the A63 for 6 miles to the M1 J44

Take the 1st exit and join the M1 southbound

Continue onward to then re-join the M62 westbound at Lofthouse Interchange (M1/M62)

UPDATE:

National Highways have shared that the road is estimated to be re-opening around 6pm tonight.

UPDATE:

