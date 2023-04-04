M62 closure: Motorists face delays as National Highways shuts motorway between Wakefield and Castleford due to a damaged bridge joint
National Highways has closed the M62 near Wakefield due to a damaged bridge joint and is advising drivers to plan alternative routes.
The M62 is closed westbound between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield) due to a snapped bridge joint over the River Calder.
The structure is being inspected and specialist resources and contractors are being arranged ahead of emergency repairs.
Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.
The road will continue to be closed into the afternoon.
A statement said: “The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J31 (Castleford) and J30 (Wakefield) to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a damaged bridge joint. Specialist resources are required for the repairs to be carried out, and therefore this incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.”
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayYORKS.
For urgent real-time assistance, National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 1235000.
UPDATE:
A diversion route has now been put in place, which is as follows:
Vehicles below 15'9" (4.8m) tall are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:
Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and join the A655
Continue for 1 mile until the roundabout with the A639
Join the A639 and continue for 3 miles until the roundabout with the A642
Join the A642 and continue for 1 mile to then re-join the M62 westbound at J30
Vehicles above 15'9" (4.8) tall are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:
Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and take the 4th exit at the roundabout onto the A655
Continue to the next roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the M62 eastbound and continue to the M62/A1M interchange
Join the A1M northbound and continue for 5 miles to M42
Exit the A1M and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A63
Continue on the A63 for 6 miles to the M1 J44
Take the 1st exit and join the M1 southbound
Continue onward to then re-join the M62 westbound at Lofthouse Interchange (M1/M62)