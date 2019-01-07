M62 delays over an hour after accident near Huddersfield

Delays of more than an hour on the M62 are being reported this evening.

Highways England said that has been an accident on the westbound carriageway near junction 23 at Huddersfield.

Two lanes were blocked, according to the agency.

Drivers travelling towards Manchester from Yorkshire were warned to expect delays.

The agency tweeted: "There has been an accident on #M62 heading west bound past junction 23.

"Anyone heading #Manchester way then there is going to be a delay as a couple of lanes are blocked. May be worth trying an alternative route. Log 1142 refers. @HighwaysYORKS #DriveSafe."