M62 is CLOSED near Wakefield following a serious collision between a HGV and an electric bike
The M62 is closed westbound between J30 near Wakefield and J29 at Lofthouse due to a serious collision.
The emergency services are continuing to attend on the westbound carriageway of the M62 at junction 30 following a serious collision between a HGV and a rider on an electrically assisted bike just after 1.17am this morning.
The cycle rider received serious injuries in the incident.
The motorway remains closed at the junction while police investigations and work to recover the HGV remain ongoing.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
There are reportedly delays of 30 mins on approach to the closure.