M62 lanes shut near Hartshead Services after 'massive accident'

The M62 came to a "stand still" this afternoon after multiple vehicles crashed.

Three lanes were shut at around 5pm but a police response to move vehicles has now reduced this to just one lane closure, Highways England said.

One Twitter used, named only as Leanne, posted: "Massive accident on the m62, only 1 lane open. At a complete stand still..."

It is not yet known which direction the lanes are shut in.

Highways England tweeted: "#M62 J26 to J25 #HartsheadServices multiple vehicle RTC, Lane 1,2 & 3 closure set to assist. #TrafficOfficers enroute."

