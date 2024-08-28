M62 lorry fire: Drivers face delays as westbound carriageway closed between J25 and J24 due to a lorry fire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Ainley Top) due to a lorry fire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services are on scene. National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.
Diversion routes are in place.
Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs if 4.8m high or below:
- Exit the M62 at J25 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A644. Continue on the A644 for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A62.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A62.
- Continue on the A62 to the junction with A6107.
- At the junction with the A6107 turn right. Follow the A6107 for approx. 2 miles to the junction with A643.
- At this junction, turn left, and continue on the A643 for approx. 2 miles.
- At the roundabout with the A629 take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and follow to the M62 J25 entry slip.
- Re-join M62 at J24 westbound.
Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs if above 4.8m high:
- Exit the M62 at J25 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A644 and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile.
- At the roundabout with the A641 take the 1st exit and continue on the A641 for approx. 2 miles.
- At the roundabout with the A6107 take the 3rd exit and proceed along the A6107 for approx. 1 mile.
- At the junction with the A643 turn left and proceed along the A643 for approx. 2 miles.
- At the roundabout with the A629 take the 2nd exit and follow the A629 to the M62 J24 westbound entry slip.
- Re-join M62 at J24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.