M62 lorry fire: Drivers face delays as westbound carriageway closed between J25 and J24 due to a lorry fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Ainley Top) due to a lorry fire.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services are on scene. National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Diversion routes are in place.

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs if 4.8m high or below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M62.

Exit the M62 at J25 and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A644. Continue on the A644 for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A62.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A62.

Continue on the A62 to the junction with A6107.

At the junction with the A6107 turn right. Follow the A6107 for approx. 2 miles to the junction with A643.

At this junction, turn left, and continue on the A643 for approx. 2 miles.

At the roundabout with the A629 take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and follow to the M62 J25 entry slip.

Re-join M62 at J24 westbound.

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs if above 4.8m high:

Exit the M62 at J25 and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A644 and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile.

At the roundabout with the A641 take the 1st exit and continue on the A641 for approx. 2 miles.

At the roundabout with the A6107 take the 3rd exit and proceed along the A6107 for approx. 1 mile.

At the junction with the A643 turn left and proceed along the A643 for approx. 2 miles.

At the roundabout with the A629 take the 2nd exit and follow the A629 to the M62 J24 westbound entry slip.

Re-join M62 at J24.