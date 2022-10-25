M62: Motorway reopens following major diesel spillage incident at Ainley Top
The M62 has reopened today following a large diesel spillage near Elland that led to heavy delays throughout yesterday (Monday).
By Kara McKune
The westbound carriageway between J24 Ainley Top and J23 Outlane re-opened at 4am today following an emergency resurfacing operation through the night.
The stretch between the junctions was shut following a incident on Monday when an HGV jack-knifed and spilled diesel across the junction 24 westbound entry slip road and two lanes of the main carriageway.
There are no residual delays reported in the area this morning.