M62 near Pontefract reopens after serious lorry crash

Part of the M62 has reopened after a lorry crashed through the central reservation near Pontefract today.

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST
A lorry has overturned on the M62 near PontefractA lorry has overturned on the M62 near Pontefract
The westbound carriageway, between junction 35 for the M18 and junction 34 at Whitley, was shut to all traffic, while lane three of the eastbound carriageway also remained closed.

Congestion on the M62 westbound had caused tailbacks up to junction 36 (Goole) and on the M18.

National Highways have updated on the incident sharing: “The #M62 has been reopened westbound between J35 (#M18) and J34 (#Whitley) due to an earlier overturned HGV.

"Lane 3 of (3) is now closed in both directions for emergency barrier repairs.

“Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are expected through the evening rush.”

Lane 3 is expected to be closed for the rest of the day due to the repairs.

The incident happened at 7.20am today (Tuesday April 11).

