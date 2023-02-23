Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys as the north and south bridge parapets are being replaced at Gildersome Interchange, where the motorway meets junction 27 of the M62.

The first phase of the scheme will see the overnight closure of both the clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways on Saturday, from 8pm until 6am on Sunday morning.

This will be followed by overnight left-hand lane closures on both carriageways, Monday to Friday from 8pm until 6am, for six weeks between February 27 and April 7.

The second stage will involve overnight full closures on the clockwise carriageway between April 10 and April 28. During the same period, there will be 24-hour lane 2 closures on the same carriageway.

During phase 3, there will be overnight full closures and 24-hour lane 2 closures on the anti-clockwise carriageway. This is due to take between May 1-19.

National Highways Project Manager Oliver Dunderdale said: “The bridge parapets need to be renewed to ensure the route remains safe. We have done our best to minimise disruption in this area, and we apologise for any delays. While closures are in place, we strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to allow more time for their journeys.”

Signposted diversions will be in place during the closures.

All work is subject to weather conditions.