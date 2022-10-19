Transport Focus’ survey of 119 service stations in Britain - gaining responses from 31,000 visitors between May and July - concluded that Hartshead Moor East had the lowest satisfaction rating.

The service station on the Calderdale/Kirklees boundary sits between junction 25 at Clifton, Brighouse, and junction 26, Chain Bar, at Cleckheaton, on the M62, serving commuters on the trans-Pennine route between Manchester, Leeds and beyond.

But the survey, which reviewed customers’ experiences and “their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit has on drivers’ mood,” only resulted in an overall 80 per cent satisfaction rating for the Welcome Break-owned site.

Hartshead Moor East’s operator, Welcome Break, insists it will be ‘working closely to address the feedback’ from a national survey which has ranked the service station as the ‘worst’ in Britain.

In response to the survey, the site’s operator said: “We are very disappointed with the results from our site at Hartshead Moor East.

“We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment.”

Hartshead Moor West fared slightly better with an 87 per cent rating, giving it a ranking of 105 out of the 119 stations.

Ferrybridge services, further down the M62 at junction 33, gained an 88 per cent rating.

