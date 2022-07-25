Mayor ‘consulting with both sides’ to end Arriva bus dispute in West Yorkshire

Arriva bus drivers have taken industrial action in recent weeks in a continuing row over pay and conditions.

The strike was halted at the start of last week as the trade union Unite consults its members over a new pay offer.

The union says, however, that strike action will resume if the pay offer is rejected.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva bus drivers have taken industrial action in recent weeks in a continuing row over pay and conditions

Speaking at a West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) meeting, Bradford Conservative councillor Rebecca Poulsen said the situation “really cannot continue as it is”.

Coun Poulsen, who leads the city’s Conservative group, asked Ms Brabin what she had done to help resolve the dispute.

The mayor replied: “I’m sure we’ve all round this table had an inbox full of messages from people whose lives have been made a misery.

“Some people are almost being tipped over the edge by having to get taxis rather than buses.

“To reassure everyone, I was in consultation with both sides regularly and I will continue to do so because it’s really important we have a robust network.”

However, Ms Brabin was critical of the Government for announcing it will pull the plug on emergency Covid funding for bus services in October.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed last month that 62 routes across West Yorkshire – more than a tenth of the regional network – are under the threat of being axed when that cash is withdrawn.

Although a new war chest is being made available for bus vehicle “improvements” next year, the WYCA expressed a reluctance to spend that on effectively propping up the services that would otherwise be lost.

Ms Brabin said: “It isn’t helped by Government giving us this cliff edge later this year.

“Potentially we could be losing 11 per cent of our routes because we can’t get that certainty from Government.