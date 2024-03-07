Mayor sets out plan for tram system as Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees to be part of mass transit network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals were published ahead of the final Combined Authority meeting, which will see them agree to a major step forward for the so-called mass transit scheme.

It is hoped that spades will be in the ground in 2028 when construction of the early stage of the project will begin.

The Combined Authority has also said it will be continuing to work with local authorities to ensure future phases reach Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Plans for a tram system running in West Yorkshire have been set out as the West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin aims to revolutionise the region's transport network.

Phase one would include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford, The Leeds Line and the Bradford Line.

The Leeds Line would take people between St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.

The Bradford Line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford rail station. This line supports Bradford's plans to regenerate the city’s southern gateway, which includes the new Bradford rail station.

The Combined Authority would also work with Kirklees Council to look into how to include a Dewsbury Line in future.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Today is a key milestone in our plan to create a better-connected region that works for all. By setting out our plans to submit to government, we are taking a major step forward towards the biggest infrastructure project West Yorkshire has seen since the development of the motorways six decades ago.

"This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefitting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity.

“We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity – and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here in West Yorkshire.”

The Combined Authority will continue to work with local authorities to ensure that future phases of a mass transit network reach Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale, ensuring no part of West Yorkshire is left behind.

The Combined Authority will ask the public to have their say in the summer on the possible routes, with the two “phase one” Leeds and Bradford lines expected to be joined later by potential further schemes covering the rest of the region.

It will also work on a £1 million mass transit development fund to be set aside to support the Dewsbury Line Development Project, which will look into how to get mass transit to connect Kirklees with Leeds.

Leader of Bradford Council Susan Hinchcliffe said: “West Yorkshire is currently the biggest region in the country without a mass transit system.

"These tram proposals are part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for comprehensive new transport links, which will undoubtedly enhance people’s lives.