|

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week

Want to know where mobile speed cameras will be located in Wakefield this week?

Take a look:

Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

1. A6186

Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.

2. A642

Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.

3. A638

Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Pontefract Road, Featherstone Between Station Lane & Houndhill Lane.

4. A645

Pontefract Road, Featherstone Between Station Lane & Houndhill Lane.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2