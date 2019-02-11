Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week Want to know where mobile speed cameras will be located in Wakefield this week? Take a look: 1. A6186 Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road. Google other Buy a Photo 2. A642 Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1. Google other Buy a Photo 3. A638 Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1. Google other Buy a Photo 4. A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone Between Station Lane & Houndhill Lane. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2