More than 500 shoppers in Wakefield city centre sign petition to save rail station ticket offices

More than 500 people queued to sign and voice their fears.

A spokesperson said: “If you are not happy using a machine, which is often broken, or an app, then the closures will make travel very difficult for those who need assistance to board trains, and those who want to take cycles on trains.

“Ticket offices advise about the cheapest fares, the best routes and times of trains.

Representatives from Wakefield TUC, Leeds Wakefield and York Unite Community and the RMT helped collect the signatures

"Disabled passengers, those who prefer to speak to a human face-to-face and those without access to the technology were determined to show their solidarity.

“Those signing drew a comparison with the reduction in tellers in banks and the replacement of checkout staff by self-service machines. Passengers were demanding more staff on trains and platforms, not less.

"Profit is being put before passengers.”