Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth

The collision happened at 10:35pm on Saturday, October 8, on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth and involved a Honda motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Agila car.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said that the Vauxhall was attempting a u-turn in the road when it was in collision with the motorbike.

The motorbike was travelling in the opposite carriageway and was in convoy with other bikes.

The 18-year-old male rider of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.