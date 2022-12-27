Motorist captures the moment a brave swan took a daring walk on the M62 near Wakefield
This is the moment a brave swan took a daring walk - by strolling into oncoming traffic on a busy motorway.
By SWNS reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The adventurous swan was caught on camera waddling along the left lane of the carriageway, causing cars around to slow down drastically and apply hazard lights.
A motorist spotted the animal whilst travelling on the M62 near Wakefield on Friday. He captioned the video: "Just a normal day on the M62. Swan anyone?"
The unfazed animal caused brief traffic delays to some of the thousands of people travelling ahead of the Christmas weekend.