The northbound carriageway is closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), as is the southbound stretch between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfields).

This follows an incident when an HGV collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

Due to the nature of the incident, it is likely that the closure will be in place until the late evening.

National Highways traffic officers, West Yorkshire Police and fire and rescue services remain at the scene.

During the A1(M) closures drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible, allow extra time for their journeys, particularly with roadworks also taking place on the M1 and M62 near Lofthouse Interchange, and follow the clearly-signed diversions.