The improvements on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) are expected to finish in August, ahead of autumn as initially expected.

National Highways has almost completed the barrier upgrade from steel to concrete

It says the upgrades will bring safer journeys as concrete barriers are stronger than steel ones, which will reduce the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other.

The final improvements on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) will lead to various M62 closures.

They also last longer than metal, which will mean fewer closures for routine repairs in the future and therefore less disruption for drivers, says National Highways.

As well as installing the concrete barrier, the programme has seen the waterproofing of the central reserve of two structures, alongside improvements to around three miles of drainage and general maintenance.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We appreciate this scheme has already caused delays on the road for many drivers since we began this work in January and we have done everything we can to minimise delays.

“We are pleased to say the barrier is now all but finished and we now just need to install the improved lighting.

“At the same time, we’re also going to carry out remedial work to the Dolphin Lane footbridge near Thorpe on the Hill. This will mean we can carry out two sets of work under one section of traffic management without having to put any further temporary barriers, cones or closures in place – minimising disruption to the public.”

Closures and diversions

Scaffolding and encapsulation of the footbridge will begin on Monday (July 17) to allow the deck to be lifted from its bearings.

There will be five overnight closures between junctions 28 and 29 to allow National Highways to put up the scaffolding between Monday and Friday (July 21).

The M62 will be closed westbound at junction 29. Drivers will be diverted north on the M1 to junction 44 (Rothwell) before being directed back towards junction 42, with traffic heading west through the tunnel to re-join the M62.

The westbound exit slip from junction 42 of the M1 to the M62 westbound will be closed. Drivers planning to join the M62 westbound from the M1 will follow the above diversion.

Eastbound, two lanes will be closed for a short distance from the approach to junction 29, where the exit slip begins, to a point 10 metres beyond the Dolphin Lane footbridge.

The work on the lighting and footbridge is due to continue until August 25.

Once this is complete, all remaining work on this section of M62 will be finished and closures lifted.

The central barrier upgrade between junction 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) and junction 6 of the M621 (Belle Isle) is expected to continue until autumn.