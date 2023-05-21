Riverside Volvo, on Calder Park, Peel Avenue, is expanding its models’ app library for Wakefield drivers with the introduction of Waze in cars with Google built in.

The Waze app is set to make journeys safer and easier, with instant notifications of traffic and police hazards, and rapid rerouting to avoid congestion.

This is alongside live traffic data with drivers also being able to benefit from identifying local fuel stations, restaurants and other services.

The in-car system will offer the full functions of the mobile version of the Waze app, meaning drivers don’t need to compromise their safety when using the popular navigation app.

The app is displayed on Volvo’s latest infotainment system, making navigation easier hanks to a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.

Richard Westerman, General Manager at Riverside Volvo, Wakefield, said: “We’re delighted that Wakefield drivers are now able to benefit from the fantastic Waze app in their Volvos.

"Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car without needing to connect a phone makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.

“We’d like to invite Wakefield drivers to come along to Riverside Volvo and speak to our team of experts to navigate the growing range of infotainment apps – including Waze – available in our latest range of Volvo cars.”

