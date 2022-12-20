Network Rail issues disruption with West Yorkshire passengers urged not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary' over Christmas and New Year
Network Rail is warning passengers to only travel if it’s absolutely necessary and to check their journeys this Christmas, as strike action and crucial engineering work takes place in West Yorkshire.
On Christmas Eve (Saturday, 24 December), trains will stop much earlier than usual as members of the RMT Union at Network Rail and many train operators begin strike action.
It means that the last trains out of Leeds station to key destinations will leave as early as midday.
People are being urged to plan ahead and avoid travelling on Christmas Eve wherever they can.
Those who absolutely need to travel by train should check their journey, set off in the morning and expect disruption.
Matt Rice, North & East route director for Network Rail, said: “Our teams are stepping up to run as many trains as we can in the run-up to Christmas, but with strike action on Christmas Eve, we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and travel as early as possible to keep their plans on track. We’ll also be completing some crucial work over the festive period to offer a more reliable railway for the future.”
Passengers can find the latest train times and travel advice using National Rail or their train operator’s website: Northern, Transpennine Express, CrossCountry and LNER.
A number of crucial engineering projects will still go ahead as planned to offer a more modern, reliable railway in the future, taking advantage of the railway being closed as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including:
Major work to ready the Transpennine route for full electrification will power ahead near Manchester Victoria, Collyhurst, Miles Platting and York; Investigative work through railway tunnels and bridges between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, where the line is set to benefit from twice as many tracks in the future; Track upgrades through Leeds, Neville Hill Depot, Holbeck and Wakefield Kirkgate to boost reliability; A four-day closure around Morley station while track is replaced and preparations continue for a brand-new station between Saturday, December 31 until Monday, January 2; Crucial upgrades to the tracks through York station to bring more reliable journeys.