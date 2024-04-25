Network Rail releases image of work done to fix Wakefield district landslip that left Knottingley without trains for more than six weeks
Train services between Leeds and Knottingley were cancelled after a landslip caused blocked lines on March 10.
Network Rail said a massive operation was underway to repair the damage and the line should be open again by May 6.
A spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at the landslip site between Pontefract and Knottingley.
"Our teams are continuing to work around the clock to allow train services through the area to resume.
“Embankment reinstatement work is in its final stages with more than 1,700 tonnes of stone added and a new retaining wall built; 60m of track has also been removed and replaced.
"We still have some work to do but we are confident that the line will be open by Monday, May 6.
“Rail replacement services and diversions continue to operate, and we still encourage all passengers to check before travelling.
"We want to thank passengers and local residents for the continued patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”
Other stops on the route that have been affected by the cancellations include stations in Wakefield, Featherstone and Streethouse.
Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said she was concerned about how long it was taking to put right and its impact on commuters and the town.
A spokesperson for train operator Northern said: “We appreciate our customers’ patience while Network Rail carries out the essential work required to the rail infrastructure so that services can safely resume."
