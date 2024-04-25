Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train services between Leeds and Knottingley were cancelled after a landslip caused blocked lines on March 10.

Network Rail said a massive operation was underway to repair the damage and the line should be open again by May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at the landslip site between Pontefract and Knottingley.

Aerial image of the work being done to repair the damage caused by the landslip.

"Our teams are continuing to work around the clock to allow train services through the area to resume.

“Embankment reinstatement work is in its final stages with more than 1,700 tonnes of stone added and a new retaining wall built; 60m of track has also been removed and replaced.

"We still have some work to do but we are confident that the line will be open by Monday, May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rail replacement services and diversions continue to operate, and we still encourage all passengers to check before travelling.

"We want to thank passengers and local residents for the continued patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

Other stops on the route that have been affected by the cancellations include stations in Wakefield, Featherstone and Streethouse.

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said she was concerned about how long it was taking to put right and its impact on commuters and the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad