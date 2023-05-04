New international rail ticketing platform, Rail Online, launches in UK today

Founded in 2019 by Australian tourism expert, James Dunne, Rail Online will allow people across West Yorkshire to book trains for both domestic and international travel in minutes.

Customers can currently book tickets with National Rail (UK), SCNF (France, including Eurostar), Amtrak (US), and VIA Rail (Canada), with further networks to follow, including Trenitalia (Italy), which will be introduced to the platform in the next few weeks.

Mr Dunne said: “Launching into the large and dynamic UK rail market is an important milestone for us.

The ticketing app offers both international and domestic train services.

“The UK market is very competitive and has transitioned well in recent years to an electronic ticketing environment.

"This is the perfect time for an ambitious player to provide Brits with a new App – and savings on booking fees! - for their rail travel.”

