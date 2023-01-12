The UK’s second largest train operator has been offering the discounted tickets - priced at 50p, £1 and £1.50 - on specific journeys since Tuesday, January 10 and have now released half a million more tickets for new routes.

New journeys up for grabs, in both directions, at the 50p, £1 and £1.50 ‘flash sale’ rate include: Leeds to Sheffield (from January 30), Leeds to Manchester (midweek) and Leeds to Nottingham (midweek).

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to our January Flash Sale – hence the decision to release a further 500,000 tickets and add a number of new routes into the mix.

Northern Trains have announced a further 500,000 tickets from as little as 50p have gone on ‘flash sale’

“That said, all good things must come to an end and the sale will close at 4pm tomorrow, so customers should book now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10 on Northern services only. They are available at www.northernrailway.co.uk and via the Northern app.

