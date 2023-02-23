A total of 3,831 people caught travelling without a valid ticket or ‘promise to pay’ notice were issued with a penalty fare, compared to 4,261 in the same period last year.

Industry body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) estimates that every year around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Great Britain’s railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2005, the penalty fare had been just £20 – but it was felt by the industry that that figure was too low and was no longer an effective deterrent to would-be fare evaders.

The government’s new £100 penalty fare came into effect on 23 January after figures from the industry decided the £20 penalty was too low and was no longer an effective deterrent to would-be train fare evaders.

As part of the government’s public consultation, 69% of respondents agreed that the £20 penalty fare was too low.

The government’s new £100 penalty fare came into effect on January 23 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator, which operates services across West Yorkshire and the North of England, revealed adult passengers accounted for 81% of the penalty fares issued, with under 18s making up the remaining 19%.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “A sudden 10% reduction in the number of penalty fares being issued would suggest the increase to £100 has been effective in terms of a deterrent. Of course, this is only the first month - but it is definitely a step in the right direction.

Northern has issued 10% less penalty fares in the first month since the government increased the ‘fine’ to £100.

“Upwards of 95% of our customers do the right thing and buy a ticket before they travel – and having invested in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country, Northern has made it easier than ever to buy a ticket via our app, website or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network. There really is no excuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £100 penalty fare forms part of The Railways (Penalty Fares) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, however, penalty fares are reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.