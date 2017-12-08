Over 70 bus routes set to run in West Yorkshire on Boxing Day

A raft of special Boxing Day bus services will be running throughout Kirklees and wider West Yorkshire again this year.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is funding half-hourly services that will run on over 70 routes into main city and town centres, retail locations and hospitals, between 9am and 6pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Destinations include Airedale Hospital, Birstall Retail Parks, Bradford, Brighouse Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leeds Bradford Airport, Pontefract, Pontefract, Pinderfields and Dewsbury Hospitals, Shipley, Todmordon, Wakefield, Wetherby and the White Rose Centre.

All mCards, concessionary passes and bus operator season tickets will be valid.

Otherwise the bus companies’ normal fares will apply.

People planning on making more than a couple of journeys could benefit from buying a £5 mCard Day Saver.

Councillor Keith Wakefield, chair of WYCA’s Transport Committee, said: “This is the tenth year we have funded these Boxing Day bus services.

“They ensure people across West Yorkshire have access to transport to and from the main areas where shops will be open and enable them to meet up with family and friends, visit people in hospital and enjoy special events like the Wetherby races.”

“These services, which during last year’s Boxing Day local people used to make 65,000 journeys, will also help to support the local economy and jobs.”

Full Christmas and New Year timetables can be found on the Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com/holidays.