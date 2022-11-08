The rail operator was obliged to hand over a 'spreadsheet of misery' detailing reasons for the disruption.

The document was produced after a despondent commuter submitted a Freedom of Information Request calling for answers.He requested the number of times trains have terminated and/or started at Pontefract Monkhill when they were originally scheduled to terminate or start at Knottingley, and the reasons for doing so.

The response revealed that the Knottingley service was disrupted on 285 occasions between March 2020 and October 2022.

A Freedom of Information request response by Northern revealed that the Knottingley service was disrupted on 285 occasions between March 2020 and October 2022.

Dozens of different reasons were given for the cancellations.

On more than 30 occasions the disruption was blamed on points or signalling failures.

Cable faults or cable thefts were listed 14 times, 'diesel loco failure' six time and track problems were given as the reason on 26 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tom Gordon described train services to and from Knottingley as "a lottery".

Staffing issues were blamed on 25 occasions due to lack of a driver, conductor, 'train crew rostering problems' or 'train crew not available after rest'.

On two occasions the cancellation was due to 'driver adhering to company professional driving standards or policy'.

The weather was to blame on other occasions, including problems due to snow, frost and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption was caused by severe flooding six times and 'critical air temperature speeds' on one occasion during the summer.

In July, a Leeds to Knottingley train terminated at Pontefract Monkhill due to 'rough ride or bumps reported'.

Knottingley passengers had journeys disrupted due to 'failure to maintain vegetation' twice on August 14 this year.

A range of other reasons were given including 'drunks/disorder', technical failures, ticket irregularities, bridge strikes and 'freight train driver error'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list also blames fire, brake system faults, level crossing faults, passengers being taken ill, police searching trains and 'time lost en route.'

Councillor Gordon said: "It is literally excuse, after excuse, after excuse.

"The spreadsheet basically lists the misery rail users in Knottingley have had to put up with.

"It shows just how unreliable the service is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a complete lottery whether a train will turn up on time, or if at all.