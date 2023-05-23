Overnight closure on A1 in West Yorkshire planned tomorrow for emergency repair

National Highways has advised drivers that a northbound closure will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday May 24 until 6am the next morning, between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

This section of road is currently in contraflow to enable important improvements on the A1 Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge.

The southbound contraflow lane will not be affected, the agency said..

Emergency repairs will take place on the A1 tomorrow (May 24).

During the emergency repairs, drivers planning to travel overnight tomorrow night in this area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.

Traffic will use the diversion routes already in place for closures in this area between 8pm and 6am:

Northbound high-sided vehicles north of Wadworth (junction 35) are advised to leave the A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto the A628, rejoining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange.

The Environmental Weight Restriction for HGVs on A628 Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1 due to height restrictions on alternate route.

Northbound drivers north of Wadworth (junction 35) are advised to leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Northbound traffic on the A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto the M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

