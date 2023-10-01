News you can trust since 1852
Overnight closures on M1 this week as ground surveys get underway in West Yorkshire

Drivers travelling overnight on the M1 in West Yorkshire this week are advised to allow more time for their journeys as overnight inspection and survey work is taking place.
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
To protect both drivers and the workforce carrying out the work, a series of full closures are due on the M1 northbound between junctions 46 (Austhorpe) and 47 (Parlington), on weeknights from Monday, October 2.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between these junctions for ground surveys and utility and drainage inspections.

There will be a clearly signed diversion in place via the new A6120 north and A64 east, taking traffic to J44 of the A1(M) (Bramham).

Work will begin on the M1 this week for ground surveys and utility and drainage inspections.Work will begin on the M1 this week for ground surveys and utility and drainage inspections.
The outside lane will also be closed on the southbound carriageway in this area, along with the junction 46 northbound entry slip.

These closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning, Monday to Friday, until October 13.

Then, from October 16 until October 27, the weeknight closures will switch to the southbound carriageway.

The M1 will then be closed southbound between junctions 47 and 46, every night from Monday to Friday, 8pm until 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via the A64 and A6120 to rejoin the M1 at junction 46.

More information about our work, including closures and diversions, can be found on the National Highways: Yorkshire and North East website.

Anyone who would like to discuss the scheme, or needs further information, can contact National Highways on 0300 1235000 or email [email protected]

