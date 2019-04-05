Overnight road closures for six months as major improvements are made to the A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster

Work is set to get underway later this month as major safety improvements are made along the A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster.

Work will start on an eight mile stretch of the A1(M) between Redhouse and the M18 to upgrade the road surface, safety barrier, lighting and drainage on April 23.

The diagram shows what type of work will be happening where on the Redhouse to M18 scheme.

Following the completion of this scheme, work will then start on upgrading a four miles section of the verge side barrier on the A1 between Redhouse and Barnsdale Bar.

Highways England project manager Andy Barlow said: “We are carrying out a range of improvements along this vital route to improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use it every day.

“Work on both schemes will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am to keep disruption to a minimum. However, at times during on both schemes there will be a reduced speed limits in place during for the safety of drivers.”

Work will start on Tuesday, April 23 to resurface the junctions at 38 and 35 (Redhouse and where the A1(M) meets the M18). There will be overnight closures of some of the slip roads at the Redhouse junction and of the southbound carriageway at junction 35.

The temporary speed limit of 50mph will be in place while the drainage work is carried out at the Redhouse junction. Clearly signed diversions will be in place during any full closure.

Once this resurfacing work has been completed, work will start on the drainage, lighting and verge side safety barriers. There will be lane closures in place and at the beginning and end of the work a number of full overnight closures will be necessary to put in place and remove a temporary safety barrier and narrow lanes.

As part of the six month scheme around six miles of resurfacing will be carried out, 1.5 miles of new safety barrier installed, 90 metres of new drainage, as well as upgrading lighting columns to LED and new signage.

Work is due to start on the A1 between Redhouse and Barnsdale Bar in the autumn. Further details about this scheme will be released closer to the time.

People will be able to keep up to date with the schemes on Twitter using #A1Redhouse