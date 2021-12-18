Pedestrian dies on M1 in West Yorkshire near Woolley Edge services

Police were called to attend at the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 38 and 39, near Woolley Edge Services, following reports of a body in the road at around 8:45pm last night. (December 17)

The road was closed and emergency services attended to the scene where, sadly, it was confirmed that the male had died.

Police were called to attend at the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 38 and 39, near Woolley Edge services. PIC: Scott Merrylees

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the death. The road was re-opened by 3.45am.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have seen the male prior to the collision, possibly on Bramley Lane near to the motorway, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1834 of 17/12.

