Police appeal for witnesses after passenger seriously injured in crash on M1 between Wakefield and Dewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M1 motorway between Junction 40 (Dewsbury) and Junction 39 (Wakefield) this morning (Saturday).
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Aug 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST

Officers from the roads policing unit would like to speak to anyone who saw a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa between junctions 39 and 40 southbound at about 8.29am.

The incident took place after the Corsa was in collision with the Fiesta, which had come to a stop due to a suspected tyre blow-out.

A female passenger in the Fiesta suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The M1 motorway near junction 39 (file image)The M1 motorway near junction 39 (file image)
Other people in the cars also received medical treatment.

A full closure was initially put in place on both sides of the M1 while ambulances attended.

The northbound carriageway was re-opened earlier today but the southbound remains closed as investigation and recovery work is ongoing.

Southbound drivers are advised to avoid the M1 at that location if possible.

The closure has caused disruption for rugby league fans heading to Wembley for this afternoon’s Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards and the 1895 Cup final between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers.

Motorists are advised that diversion routes remain in place, and delays are likely on the approach to the closure and diversion routes.

Vehicles below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M1 at Junction 40.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately two miles until the junction with Charlesworth Way.

At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300m until the roundabout with A636 (Denby Dale Road).

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately two miles.

At the roundabout, take the first exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.

Vehicles over 14'0" or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M1 at Junction 40.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately two miles until the junction with Ings Road.

At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61 (Kirkgate).

At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the next roundabout.

At the roundabout take the fourth exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along this road for approximately three miles until the junction with A6186.

At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile until the roundabout with the A636.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile.

At the roundabout, take the first exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.

