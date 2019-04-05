Police reporting injuries on M1 sliproad crash near Wakefield

Police have said that there have been people injured in the multiple-vehicle crash on the M1 this morning.

The north-bound slip road at junction 42 of the M1 and the east bound slip road of the M62 are currently closed as the emergency services deal with the crash.

Traffic queuing on the M1 this morning.

It has led to miles of tailbacks on both the northbound M1 and eastbound M62.

Officers were called at 7:11am this morning and there is also debris on the carriageway.

The road is expected to remain closed for another couple of hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time.