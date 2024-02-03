Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quarter of the people surveyed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said they were travelling by bus more – with two-thirds of those people saying this was because of the price cap.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, introduced Mayor’s Fares in September 2022 to help make travel around the region easier and cheaper and to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme guaranteed that each single ticket cost £2 across West Yorkshire.

This initiative was followed by the Government in January 2023 with the rollout of a national £2 fare.

In West Yorkshire, this will continue until at least March 2025 after councillors on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee voted to allocate further funding at a meeting on Monday (January 29).

Of the 1,028 respondents to the survey, over 40 per cent said Mayor’s Fares has helped them manage the cost-of-living crisis, whilst nearly 60 per cent agreed the scheme makes it easier for them to get around West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “I’m delighted to see that our trailblazing Mayor’s Fares have had such a fantastic impact on bus use.

“This success proves that there is an appetite for well-priced bus travel in West Yorkshire.