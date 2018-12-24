Rail staff strike for 19th Saturday

The festive holiday period will not see a let up in strikes by train staff working on Northern services.

Once again only a skeleton service will be available on Saturday, December 29, with very few trains running beyond 5pm.

After this weekend the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members will have now downed tools for 19 consecutive Saturdays in protest over Northern’s proposals to run driver-only trains.

It could mean no conductors on board, leading to job cuts, with passengers expected to buy tickets in advance.