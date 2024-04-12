‘Rat run’ road near Pontefract to be closed to traffic completely after motorists ‘blatantly’ ignored one-way system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council said the move was due to concerns from drivers using Westfield Lane as a rat-run during the roadworks by National Highways on the A1.

The road was previously closed in one direction, which drew the ire of motorists who said it meant they had to make a four-mile detour.

The one-way route at Westfield Lane was set up as an emergency measure to manage the huge amount of traffic coming off the UK’s longest numbered road, due to National Highways road works at Wentbridge.

After monitoring the situation, the council found that drivers were “blatantly” ignoring the one-way system, causing safety concerns.

It said it has spoken to local people and would install lockable bollards next week.

The barriers will stay in place until the A1 work has been complete – currently expected to be in August.

Gary Blenkinsop, service director for environment, street scene and climate change, said: “We’re taking this action because of the behaviour of those drivers who are ignoring the advice, with people being put at risk by drivers refusing to follow the temporary one-way system.

“We know the one-way measure made it difficult for residents and businesses, who are also acutely aware of the risk drivers are causing.

"After talking to local people this week, they acknowledge that this latest action is needed.

“Unfortunately, the National Highways work on the A1 is causing significant safety and congestion issues on local roads. Drivers are choosing to exit the A1 and turning roads like Westfield Lane into rat runs.

The sheer volume and type of traffic on this local lane is unacceptable.

"Our prime concern is the safety risk, and we are also seeing major damage caused to the road.”

The measures are set to be put in place next week.

Local businesses will be issued with keys for the retractable bollards - to enable them access to carry out the tasks needed to run their business.

Residents using vehicles for non-business use, will not be able to use the lane.

A new diversion route for drivers will be put in place at Moor Lane.