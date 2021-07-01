Engineers were rushed to the scene of the bridge over the River Calder, near Wakefield yesterday, after a fault was identified with the expansion joints on the bridge carrying the eastbound carriageway.

Two of three lanes were closed between junction 30 (Rothwell) and junction 31 (Normanton) while engineers inspected the affected joints.

But Highways England has now confirmed that repair work on the bridge has been completed.

Repair work on a busy M62 bridge has been completed, just hours after a fault was identified in the structure. Pictured is the bridge over the River Calder. Photo: Google Maps

Following overnight work on the structure, all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.

However, a lane closure remains in place at the Ouse Bridge between Goole and Howden, after a similar fault was identified.

The hard shoulder and one lane remain closed at the bridge, while repair works are carried out.