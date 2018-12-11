Return of flights to Tunisia as three new Leeds Bradford Airport 2019 destinations are revealed

Tourists will be able to fly to Tunisia's beach resorts from Leeds Bradford again in summer 2019.

Thomas Cook are offering holiday packages with charter flights to Enfidha, the airport which serves the city of Sousse.

A British Airways flight from Southampton lands in difficult conditions at Leeds Bradford Airport (pic: Charlotte Graham)

Sousse was the location of a terror attack in 2015, when an ISIS-supporting gunman killed 38 tourists, 30 of them British, at a hotel and beach resort in Port El Kantaoui.

Many airlines and tour operators suspended flights to the region in the aftermath of the attack.

The charter flights, operated by Tunisian airline Nouvelair on behalf of Thomas Cook, begin in May 2019 and mark the return of the destination to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Enfidha is one of three new summer 2019 routes announced by Leeds Bradford Airport:-

Verona

Tour operator TUI are operating summer charter flights to the Italian city via Milan-based airline Neos from May to September as part of their 'Lakes and Mountains' holiday packages.

It comes just weeks after TUI announced they were cutting six charter destinations from Leeds Bradford - Antalya, Burgas, Dubrovnik, Ibiza, Paphos and Rhodes - while retaining their scheduled flights to Majorca and Corfu and their chartered cruise flights.

Innsbruck

A summer charter to Innsbruck, operated by Flybe on behalf of an unnamed tour company, will begin in May 2019. Innsbruck is the capital of Austria's Tyrol region and best-known as a winter sports destination. It's the only flight to the Alps in summer from LBA, although Jet2 operate a number of ski routes during the winter months.

Enfidha

This airport serves the Sousse region of Tunisia, and receives mainly European charter flights. The Tunisian market struggled following the 2015 beach terror attack while killed 38 people, and many airlines and companies suspended their trips. Thomas Cook have reinstated this charter from Leeds Bradford operated by Tunisian airline Nouvelair from May 2019.