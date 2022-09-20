Road closures: Delays on Wakefield roads as work starts across the district

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, until 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39, M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

Wakefield's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M1, until 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 44 to jct 47 full closures diversions on national highways and local authority networks.

• M62, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 28 to junction 30, carriageway closure for safety works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm September 20 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40, slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.

• A1, from 10pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Barnsdale bar to Wentbridge, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to M62 eastbound, junction 29, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm October 3 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for structure works.

• M1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): link road connecting M62 eastbound, (junction 32a) to the A1(M) northbound and southbound, closed for resurfacing, diversion route in place via National Highways network.