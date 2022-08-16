Road closures for Wakefield motorists to be aware of this week

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of them are expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Four closures already in place will carry on this week:

• M1, to 6am August 22: M1 northbound, junction 42 M62 eastbound, junction 29, slip road closure for structural maintenance works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

Road closures this week

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, to 6am September 1: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, to 6am October 15: M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, to 6am May 24 2024: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 25: M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17: M1 northbound, junction 42 M62 westbound, junction 29, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19: M1 southbound, junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20: A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20: M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 11pm August 20 to 11pm August 29: signs on network for Leeds festival.

• A1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23: A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23: link road connecting M62 westbound, (junction 32a) to the A1(M) northbound, closed for joint repairs.

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 24: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A1, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24: A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24: M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25: A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25: M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26: M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place.