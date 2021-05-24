Roadworks and temporary traffic lights on busy Wakefield road to come to an end

Temporary traffic lights have been in place on Barnsley Road, Sandal, at the junction with Walton Lane, for almost two weeks. Photo: Google Maps

Temporary traffic lights have been in place on Barnsley Road, Sandal, at the junction with Walton Lane, for almost two weeks.

It is understood that Wakefield Council have been carrying out planned work on the road.

Long delays and slow moving traffic have been reported in the area while work has been carried out.

But the work is expected to come to an end this week, meaning the temporary traffic lights will be removed.