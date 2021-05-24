Roadworks and temporary traffic lights on busy Wakefield road to come to an end
A set of roadworks on a busy Wakefield road are due to come to an end this week.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Temporary traffic lights have been in place on Barnsley Road, Sandal, at the junction with Walton Lane, for almost two weeks.
It is understood that Wakefield Council have been carrying out planned work on the road.
Long delays and slow moving traffic have been reported in the area while work has been carried out.
But the work is expected to come to an end this week, meaning the temporary traffic lights will be removed.
Work is expected to come to an end at 3.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday, May 25).