Roadworks in Wakefield: All the motorway roadworks and closures taking place across the district this month

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are already in place and a further 11 closures will begin over the next two week.

This includes slight delays on the M62 eastbound, from junction 30 to junction 31, due to ongoing sign works and slip road closures and lane closures for survey works on the M1 westbound, from junction 31 to junction 28.

Here are all the roadworks taking place across the district this February.

*Photos do not show the exact location of roadworks

1 . M1 M1, from 10am January 24 to 2.30pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure technology works. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . M62 M62, from 9pm January 22 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32, Lane closures for parapet replacement works. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . M1 M1, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 and M1 northbound and southbound, junction 42, carriageway and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales