Safety concerns over ‘dangerous’ roadworks at controversial Newton Bar roundabout improvement scheme

The Newton Bar roundabout to the north of the city centre is currently being redeveloped with new pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, cycling lanes and carriageways.

Charlie Keith, Labour councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West, told a full council meeting he had been in contact with Wakefield Council’s highways department after receiving reports of dangerous traffic incidents at the site.

He said: “We appreciate there is a timescale, but did they have to start doing this on all four corners at once, because that is what it seems like they have been doing?

The Newton Bar roundabout to the north of the city centre is currently being redeveloped with new pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, cycling lanes and carriageways.

“To be perfectly honest, the junction on to the A61 (Leeds Road) is dangerous.

“Last night a bus coming around the corner went on to the other side of the road facing the oncoming traffic.”

Coun Keith continued: “When you go on to the other corner where they have started levelling up, they have left a grate that sits up at least a foot and someone lost their back tyres out of it the other day.

“The point is, we expect a little bit better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newton Bar roundabout to the north of the city centre is currently being redeveloped.

“I hope we can have a site visit, because it is poor.”

Coun Mathew Morley, Cabinet member for planning and highways, replied: “I am disappointed, councillor Keith, that you have taken a council meeting to raise it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t have to wait to a council meeting.

The Newton Bar roundabout to the north of the city centre is currently being redeveloped

“You can talk to me any time, any day of the week.”

Coun Morley said he had also been made aware of both incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are closely monitoring it and we are trying to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“As you do know, road works are a necessary evil.

The Newton Bar roundabout to the north of the city centre is currently being redeveloped.

“We are trying to improve the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am quite happy to go down there and have a site visit.

“I know local residents have been patient with us and we will get the work done as quickly as possible.”

A report to councillors by Coun Morley states that the project, expected to last until summer 2023, is making “substantial progress”.

Work to prevent flooding on an area of land close to Snowhill View and Bradford Road is near completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is due to be reseeded and will be open to the public as a green space.