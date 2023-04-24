‘Severe’ disruption to train services after serious incident at Sandal and Agbrigg
A serious incident at Sandal and Agbrigg in Wakefield caused ‘severe’ disruption to train services this morning (Monday).
Multiple trains were cancelled across Yorkshire this morning as emergency services attended a serious incident on the train tracks at Sandal and Agbrigg in Wakefield.
However, following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal and Agbrigg all lines have now reopened.
Northern said on its website: “Following train services between Leeds and Doncaster and between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Sandal and Agbrigg area, all lines have reopened.
“Some services may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted.”