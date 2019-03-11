Stalled vehicle on M1 at Wakefield causes rush hour delays

A stalled vehicle on the M1 at Wakefield caused rush hour delays for commuters this morning.

Heavy traffic was reported on the M1 Southbound from J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) to J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar).

Lane one (of four) was closed until around 9.25am.

All lanes have been re-opened.

Elsewhere, one lane is closed and slow traffic reported due to a lorry having a tire changed on M62 Westbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).

Lane one (of three) is closed.