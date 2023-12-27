Storm Gerrit: Here are all in the flood alerts in place for in and around Wakefield
The Environment Agency is urging people to be prepared for potential flooding amidst heavy rain.
There is an alert in place for the River Calder between Mirfield and Methley, with areas most at risk including the River Calder from Brighouse to Castleford including Chickenley Beck, Spring Mill Beck and Waindike.
The Environment Agency says river levels are expected to peakat around 1.30pm and is warning people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.
"Do not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater,” it says.
There is also a flood alert in place for Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.
The Environment Agency has said: “River levels in Balne Beck in the vicinity of Wrenthorpe in Wakefield are rising in response to rainfall earlier this morning and are expected to reach a level where low-lying park-land next to the watercourse may flood through to late evening.
"At this stage we do not expect properties or roads to flood from Balne Beck. The rain is expected to ease later today.
"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”