Stranded rail passengers rescued as lines blocked at Leeds

Rail passengers travelling between Leeds and Bradford, Shipley, Skipton and Ilkley are facing severe delays this morning and some stranded passengers are being rescued.

Damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley means all lines are blocked this morning.

Metro Travel News stated in a tweet this morning that due to overhead wires down at Armley Junction, services to Bradford Forster Square, Ilkley and Skipton from Leeds are suspended until further notice.

Buses are running between Apperley Bridge / Kirkstall Forge and Leeds.

Network Rail tweeted a picture of the damaged line and stated: "This is the damaged overhead line which is causing significant disruption around Leeds - Shipley this morning.

"We're sorry for the disruption. Our engineers are on site helping rescue stranded passengers and working on the fix."

A statement on train operator Northern's website reads: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 12pm.

"Our advice to our customers: For real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassist.

"For passengers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.



"Trains are able run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

Northern said trains are also able to run from Bradford Interchange to Leeds as this line is not affected.



